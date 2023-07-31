Mike Pence Says When He's President He Will 'Champion Protections For The Unborn' Across The Country

On Monday, Donald Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to voice his stance on the contentious topic of abortion, a move that comes in the backdrop of his 2024 presidential campaign.
What Happened: In his tweet, Pence pledged to champion the rights of pro-life Americans and protections for the unborn across the nation. He referenced the Dobbs decision, which returned the question of abortion to the states and the American people.
Why It Matters: Pence’s commitment to the pro-life cause is not new. In June, he advocated for stricter abortion regulations, calling it a “winning issue” for the Republican Party in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. He urged other GOP presidential candidates to endorse a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
However, Pence’s stance on abortion may not be enough to secure the support of anti-abortion voters. In a straw poll conducted among two thousand anti-abortion voters, Pence only took 8% of the vote, trailing behind Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Trump.
As the 2024 Republican presidential race heats up, contenders are vying for the support of evangelical voters, a key demographic that has remained loyal to former President Trump.
