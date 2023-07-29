Man Who Sued Buffalo Wild Wings Over Boneless Wings Asks Judge Not To Throw Out Case

In March, Aimen Halim filed a class-action lawsuit against the food chain Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming that its "boneless wings" are nothing more than chicken nuggets.

In the lawsuit, Halim alleged that the products are not wings at all but rather deep-fried slices of chicken breast. Indeed, in composition, the products are more akin to a chicken nugget than a chicken wing.

On May 25, Buffalo Wild Wings responded to the criticism in an Instagram post, saying that its boneless wings are not actual wings and that it didn't "give a s---" about such claims.

In a tweet, the company further humorously mocked the lawsuit, clarifying that its hamburgers contain no ham and its buffalo wings have "0% buffalo" content.

On Friday, Halim's attorneys filed a response to Buffalo Wild Wings' motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Insider reported. Their filing argued that the company could have clarified in its marketing that its boneless wings were not made from wing meat.

The lawsuit notes that Buffalo Wild Wings instead chose a different approach by issuing a brazen public response. The attorneys further argue in the lawsuit that such arrogance should not be rewarded especially when profits have seemingly driven the company's motive behind the marketing tactic.

According to a release by Buffalo Wild Wings, the company introduced boneless wings in 2003 and updated its recipe in 2019.

"The chicken is first marinated in a blend of spices then coated in a savory new breading," the company said in a press release. "With over 30 percent less breading than before, the larger piece of marinated white chicken packs more flavor into every bite."

According to Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, Halim's claim against Buffalo Wild Wings appears weak because, to support a class action lawsuit, the damages need to be considered "substantial," Insider reported.

"You're getting all white meat chicken breast," Rahmani told Insider. "Have you really suffered any damage?"

