Donald Trump's Niece Weighs In On The 'Political Cult' That Is 'Scary': 'Problem Is … Ability To Absorb Hypocrisy And Cognitive Dissonance And Never Feel Challenged'

Last week, Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump took a dig at her uncle in an episode of the Trek Politics, which she co-hosts with Bob Cesca.

What Happened: The June 21 episode featured Jeri Ryan, who played the former Borg drone Seven of Nine, a fictional character in the science fiction television series “Star Trek: Voyager,” which aired between 1997 and 2001.

Cesca explained to Ryan that, like the MAGA cult that has taken over the Republicans by storm, there is a cult-like aspect to the Borg, the series’ fictional alien group, that makes “Seven” a kind of apostate to that cult.

Cesca went on to say that Seven’s story arc was partly about deprogramming herself from the collective.

While noting that “we all have a family member who seems to have been assimilated into one of these cults,” the co-host also asked how such people could be deprogrammed.

In response, Ryan said that, in recent years, there has been a constant brainwashing that has gotten worse. “I don’t know how to deprogram or counteract that,” she said. “It’s scary — it’s really, really frightening.”

Mary Trump chimed in, saying that part of the problem is the ability to “absorb hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance and never feel challenged.”

Why It's Important: MAGA, the acronym for “Make America Great Again,” is a political slogan that was popularized by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. A number of journalists and political commentators have since called the slogan out for its racist undertones.

Mary Trump has also called out MAGA Republicans in the past. Following former president Donald Trump's arraignment at the Miami federal court last month, she said that, once those wearing MAGA hats were “activated,” it would be almost impossible to get them to stand down.

Previously, the psychologist called “Trumpism” the “MAGA way,” adding that it helped to widen her uncle’s voter base between 2016 and 2020.

