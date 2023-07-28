Elon Musk's Tesla Shows Off Impressive Production Efficiency And Exciting Food Options In Latest Video From Giga Shanghai

Tesla’s TSLA Giga Shanghai, the company’s most efficient factory to date, is making strides in production efficiency and employee satisfaction, Teslarati reports.

Efficiency and Quality: With the efficiency of producing one vehicle every 40 seconds, Giga Shanghai is the largest in terms of output despite being relatively compact compared to other Tesla factories.

“The cars we produce here are not just the most efficient in production, but the highest quality,” Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, praised the facility during a Q2 visit.

See Also: Elon Musk-led Tesla’s India Plans Kick Into High Gear, Execs Set to Meet Top Officials

Employee Satisfaction: To keep its workforce happy, Tesla China offers a variety of meal choices at the facility. With 16 restaurants, including international brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and KFC, employees have a wide array of options. The prices for the food in Giga Shanghai are about half of their prices outside the factory.

Read Next: Elon Musk Unconcerned By Falling Tesla Values, Could Drive Buyers To Ford And GM: It Will Affect Them

Tesla Gigafactory. Photo by JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock