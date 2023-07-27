Ukrainian Lawmaker Under Investigation For Allegedly Faking Illness Amid War, Spotted In Maldives With Family

In a surprising turn of events, Yuriy Aristov, a Ukrainian Member of Parliament, is under investigation for allegedly taking a vacation with his family in the Maldives while on sick leave during the ongoing war with Russia, Business Insider reports.

Investigation Underway: The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is probing into the matter after Aristov was found staying at the five-star Waldorf Astoria hotel complex on the private island of Ithaafushi since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. The bureau has informed that the minister would face a three-year prison term if convicted.

Violation of War-Time Rules And Resignation: Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, except for state-sanctioned trips.

Following the investigation, Aristov submitted his resignation to Ukraine’s parliament chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. This incident echoes a similar case earlier this year when another lawmaker was expelled for vacationing in Thailand during the war.

Maldives. Image Via Shutterstock