Luxury automaker Porsche has unveiled its plan to electrify its car lineup but will leave one iconic gas-powered product untouched.

What Happened: The German automaker set a bold target of having electric vehicles (EVs) account for 80% of its sales by 2030, according to a Reuters report.

However, the company’s beloved 911 will remain the last model powered by an internal-combustion engine.

“Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and … we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Porsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said, as per the report.

Why It Matters: While Porsche focuses on transitioning its compact SUV Macan, 718 sports car, and Cayenne to electric power, it emphasizes a commitment to producing the 911 with a combustion engine for as long as possible.

Porsche’s investment in e-fuels, derived from captured carbon dioxide and renewably produced hydrogen, aims to address sustainability concerns. The company believes e-fuels offer a carbon-neutral solution for the future.

The Porsche 911 boasts an enduring design, retaining its iconic silhouette and rear-engine layout since its inception in 1964. This consistency and evolution have made it one of the most recognizable and beloved sports cars. Additionally, the 911 has a strong motorsport heritage, achieving numerous victories in prestigious racing events, solidifying its reputation as a high-performance sports car with widespread appeal.

Photo by TLpixs on Shutterstock