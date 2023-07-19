Top Market, Crypto, Tech and Politics Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US Markets
Crypto
- Australia's Securities Regulator Cancels License Of FTX's Local Arm
- Biden-Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wants To Back Dollar With Bitcoin, Proposes Elimination Of Capital Gains Taxes On Apex Crypto
US Politics
- GOP Presidential Candidate Calls Potential Trump Indictment In Jan. 6 Probe 'A Bad Idea'
- DeSantis Reportedly Brushes Aside Campaign Concerns, Argues Against Charging Trump For Insurrection: 'I Don't Think It'll Be Good For The Country'
World Politics
- Kim Jong Un Has 'No Interest' In Nuclear Talks With America, Says Expert: 'North Korea Is Not Picking Up The Phone'
- Ukraine Says Russia Launched A 'Very Powerful, Massive' Attack On Odesa Port In Response To Crimean Bridge Damage
- Xi Jinping May Meet Joe Biden Later This Year Hints White House Special Envoy John Kerry Ahead Of Meeting Chinese Vice President
World Economy
- Inflation Insights: Unraveling The Impact On GBP And Equity Markets!
- Inflation Showdown: Unraveling The Euro's Fate And Impact On Stocks
Tech
- Google Reportedly Plans An Internet Detox For Employees To Bolster Cyber Defenses
- Despite Facing Enormous Hurdles In US, TikTok Prepares To Fight Spotify, Apple Music
- UN Holds Historic Meeting On AI: Here's What Leading Countries Said
- Mark Zuckerberg Opens Up Meta's LLaMA 2 To Developers, Taking On ChatGPT And Google's Bard
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Analyst Tells Why Q2 Margin Shrinkage Shouldn't Be A Issue For The Stock: 'The Long-Term Question Is...'
- Tesla Challenger VinFast Powers Up With US Factory Plans: Aims To Make 150K EVs Per Year
- Could Tesla's Cybertruck Cost Less Than Ford's F-150 Lightning? Elon Musk's Tweet May Offer A Hint
Financial
- Goldman Sachs Likely To Report Sharp Decline In Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Pharma
Photo by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsTop Stories