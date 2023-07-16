Elon Musk Threatens To Unfollow A Subscriber If 'They Keep Posting About It'

Following an interaction over Twitter, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk warned that he would unfollow any account if they kept posting about him being a follower.

What Happened: A Twitter user by the name “illuminatibot” posted a screen grab of interaction on the platform with Musk with the caption, “Just noticed that @elonmusk is not only following this account now, but is also paying me $3 a month as a subscriber lol.”

Musk responded to the user, saying that if he followed an account and they kept posting about it, he would unfollow them. “If I follow an account & they keep posting about it, they will be unfollowed,” Musk wrote in reply.

Why It Matters: Since Twitter rebranded the “Super Follows” feature to just “Subscriptions,” the tech billionaire has subscribed to various influencers. As per June end report, Musk subscribes to a whopping 89 influencers on the platform, including Lex Fridman, Marques Brownlee, Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus and The Babylon Bee.

This service basically allows users to monetize their content and make some quick bucks.

Musk has been vocal about the rising usage of Twitter, especially in comparison to Meta Platforms Inc.’s Threads. Over the weekend, Musk took to Twitter to share the increase in “Total User Active Seconds” on the platform, stating that usage was up by 3.5% week-over-week.

Meanwhile, Twitter initiated payments to its creators through its ad revenue-sharing program, with some individuals earning up to $37,050.

Image Credit – Pixabay