Trump Hits An Awful Shank At His Golf Course — And Twitter Can't Stop Trolling Him

A video captured former President Donald Trump making a poor golf shot, resulting in the ball veering far to the right of his intended target.

The video footage was shared on Twitter on Thursday. In the clip, an unnamed person behind the camera says, "Trump's shooting right now. Let's see if he can hit the green."

Despite being only a few feet away from the putting green, the ball from Trump's swing ended up near some bushes adjacent to the green. Unfortunately, it settled to the right of the green-side bunker, leaving the former president farther from the hole than his initial position.

In the video, the narrator reacts with laughter, exclaiming, "Oh, he shanked it."

The footage was recorded at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

Following the footage's release, people started discussing it on social media. Sportswriter Rick Reilly, for example, tweeted, "Just give me a 4."

