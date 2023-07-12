What's Going On With Meta Stock Wednesday?

Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares are moving on Wednesday as the stock continues to climb following the release of the company's new app, Threads.

What To Know:

According to data from Benzinga Pro, META shares have gained nearly 5% since the release of Threads on July 6 and are up over 16% in the last 30 days. More than 14.7 million shares of META have been traded on Wednesday compared to the 100-day average of 23.7 million shares.

Threads has had a very successful launch with Meta's newest social media app receiving over 100 million sign-ups in the first five days of its release.

Meta will announce its second quarter financial results on July 26 after the close of markets and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

META Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of Meta are trading 2.95% higher at $307.08 at the time of publication.

Image: LoboStudioHamburg from Pixabay