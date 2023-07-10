Why Meta Platforms Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading marginally higher by 0.87% to $293.05 Monday morning after the company's Threads platform reached 100 million users.

What Happened?

Meta's recently launched Threads app has surpassed 100 million users within the first five days of its release. This growth establishes Threads as the fastest-growing consumer application in history, outperforming the previous record held by ChatGPT, which achieved the same milestone in a span of two months.

Notably, Threads, a text-only app introduced as a competitor to Twitter, has also surpassed ChatGPT's record of becoming the fastest app to reach 100 million users...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, META has a 52-week high of $298.13 and a 52-week low of $88.09.