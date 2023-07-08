Berberine, Dubbed 'Nature's Ozempic,' Rises In Popularity — But Mind The Gastrointestinal Side Effect

As the demand and prices of Ozempic, a medication created to treat type-2 diabetes now being used as a weight loss treatment, continue to rise, social media users have started looking for alternatives.

What Happened: Berberine, an over-the-counter supplement, has gone viral under a new name: “Nature’s Ozempic.” However, similar to Ozempic, Berberine has a pretty gross side effect: it can potentially lead to constipation, Rolling Stone reports.

Berberine, derived from natural ingredients, has been shown to improve high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, potentially leading to weight loss. Despite the sparse research around Berberine’s effectiveness, it has been declared as the next great weight loss drug on TikTok, likening it to a natural version of Ozempic, a semaglutide originally developed to treat diabetics by regulating blood sugar.

However, similar to Ozempic, Berberine can cause gastrointestinal distress like constipation or diarrhea.

Why It Matters: The popularity of Berberine as a weight loss supplement comes amid concerns about Ozempic. Medical experts have raised alarms about the potential risks and long-term implications of Ozempic, with some even describing it as “scary.”

Doctors have recommended discontinuing the use of Ozempic prior to surgery to avoid potential complications. Furthermore, there are warnings about the long-term consequences of taking Ozempic, suggesting that individuals may become dependent on the drug for lifetime.

Despite the potential side effects, Berberine is gaining popularity due to its accessibility and affordability compared to Ozempic. However, medical professionals urge caution, emphasizing the importance of consulting with a doctor before starting any supplement.

Photo via Shutterstock