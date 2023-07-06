Why Caribou Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU shares jumped 58.1% to $6.45 after the company announced a $25 million equity investment from Pfizer.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares climbed 53.1% to $ 0.2616 fter the company on Wednesday announced the retention of a law group to investigate possible naked short selling. The company also announced a buyback on Thursday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO gained 27.5% to $0.0944. T2 Biosystems announced the conversion of approximately 20% of its term loan with entities affiliated with CRG Servicing LLC into its common stock and Series B convertible preferred stock.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS jumped 23.5% to $0.1915. Borqs Technologies and SkyCentrics will start commercial shipment of next generation CTA-2045 ECOPORT Smart Control Products in the third quarter.
- Micromobility.com Inc. MCOM shares rose 16.8% to $0.1321. micromobility.com recently announced a strategic realignment to strengthen its financial position and drive profitability.
- Genius Sports Limited GENI gained 14.2% to $6.63 after the company agreed to a multi-year extension of the National Football League partnership.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 13.7% to $0.3865. The company recent posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss.
- Aurora Mobile Limited JG gained 12.1% to $0.2756. Aurora Mobile secured approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED rose 11.2% to $1.8250.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG shares climbed 10.8% to $14.44 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $9 to $17.
- urban-gro, Inc. UGRO gained 10.6% to $1.3490.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE rose 10.4% to $26.31.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 9.3% to $4.95.
- Holley Inc. HLLY rose 7% to $4.0550. Canaccord Genuity maintained Holley with a Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $6.
- Perion Network Ltd. PERI shares climbed 6.6% to $32.91 following preliminary results for the second quarter. The company expects to report revenues of $176.0 million (+20% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $169.88 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million (+40% Y/Y), with adjusted EBITDA-to-revenue of 23%.
Losers
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR shares fell 53% to $3.89 after the company priced its public offering of 2.44 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 2.44 million shares at combined price of $4.50.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 52% to $1.1393. VBI Vaccines reported pricing of $18 million public offering and $3 million concurrent registered direct offering. VBI Vaccines and Brii Biosciences also announced the expansion of their hepatitis B partnership.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN fell 23.8% to $2.92 after the company said the eblasakimab 400mg Q4W dosing arm did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints with statistical significance.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX fell 23.1% to $0.1914 after the company received a Nasdaq Hearing Delist Decision, noting that Nymox has not regained the required $1.00 share price within the 6-month extension period granted by Nasdaq, and hence the company's shares will be suspended from trading on NASDAQ at the open of business on July 7, 2023.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI dropped 19.3% to $0.1251.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 18.8% to $3.05. 22nd Century announced a $3 million registered direct offering priced above market.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ALXO fell 17% to $6.05.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT dipped 16% to $0.9242.
- Cybin Inc. CYBN fell 15.1% to $0.4158.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD dropped 15% to $1.1899.
- Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 14.6% to $0.4109.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU fell 14.4% to $0.5499.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD dropped 14.1% to $7.71. Wolf Pack Research out with short report on the company titled "APLD: An Embarrassing And Predictable Stock Promotion."
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM declined 14% to $13.26 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF fell 12.7% to $0.2505. Tattooed Chef recently announced it intends to file for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD dropped 11.6% to $11.15. Offerpad Solutions said that Jawad Ahsan will become Chief Financial Officer of the company effective July 10, succeeding Michael Burnett, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through Aug. 1.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT fell 11% to $15.85 after gaining around 13% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR declined 10% to $2.7993.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR dropped 9.4% to $4.39. Canaccord Genuity reiterated Archer Aviation with a Buy and maintained a $9 price target.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 8.4% to $35.60. The stock is potentially falling in sympathy with peer digital lending platform Affirm Holdings. Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker on Thursday downgraded Affirm from Neutral to Underweight and announced an $11 price target.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 7.7% to $58.93.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT dropped 7.2% to $2.2697.
