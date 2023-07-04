Biden's Silence During Key Moments May Not Bode Well For Re-Election Bid: WSJ

President Joe Biden has been notably silent during several high-stakes moments, including tensions in Russia, debt-ceiling negotiations, and the indictment of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Strategic Silence: Despite being known for his loquacious nature, Biden has chosen to strategically hit the mute button at times when an ill-timed comment could cause diplomatic or political issues. This approach, while potentially beneficial in some scenarios, also carries the risk of the nation’s leader being absent during critical moments.

Implications for Re-election Campaign: As Biden campaigns for another term, he must find ways to highlight his accomplishments, according to WSJ.

While silence can be a valuable presidential quality, it may not serve as the best campaign strategy. The need to narrate the country’s direction is crucial, especially when the president is the party’s most powerful messenger.

David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, noted: "Having the discretion to know when to speak and when not to speak is a good presidential quality. It's not necessarily a good campaign strategy."

See Related: Trump Surges Ahead Of Biden For First Time In Latest Poll Anticipating 2024 Election Rematch