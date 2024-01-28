Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc.-owned META WhatsApp is one of the most-used messaging services in the world, and for most, it is the first application they install when switching to a new phone. WhatsApp has added a new method to transfer chats from one phone to another without using data and Google Drive to make this process easier.

WhatsApp only had a dedicated chat transfer solution for a short time. It subsequently added Google Drive backups, making the chat transfer process easier. However, those who use WhatsApp a lot would use several GBs of data just to back up and restore their WhatsApp messages and media.

With offline WhatsApp chat transfer, you don't need an active data connection to use the app on your new phone.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats Without Using Google Drive

You can switch to WhatsApp on your new smartphone using the "Transfer chats" feature. It is worth noting that this feature currently works between only two Android smartphones.

Before you start, you must set up your new smartphone and install WhatsApp on it.

Now, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your existing phone and tap on the three-dot menu on the top right.

Now, tap on Settings -> Chat -> Transfer Chats.

Now, tap on "Start" on the "Transfer chat history" screen.

Open WhatsApp on the new phone and register with your number.

On your new phone, WhatsApp will now ask you if you want to transfer chats.

Tap on "Continue" and scan the QR code.

WhatsApp will now begin the chat transfer process.

Follow the on-screen prompts now to complete it and start using WhatsApp on your new phone with all your chats, photos, videos, and documents restored.

