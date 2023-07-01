Designed With The Unique Purpose Of Hitting Saddam Hussein In His Bathroom, Missile Now Helping Ukraine Thrwart Russia: WSJ

The Storm Shadow, a long-range British cruise missile currently being used by Ukraine to disrupt Russian military operations, was originally designed with a unique purpose: to hit Saddam Hussein in his bathroom. This missile, capable of striking targets over 150 miles away with exceptional accuracy, has been a game-changer in the ongoing conflict, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Storm Shadow’s Origins

The Storm Shadow’s design challenge was to allow military planners to capitalize on potential intelligence, such as the location of Saddam Hussein within one of his palaces. Its ability to penetrate fortifications or buildings and detonate once inside provides a better chance of eliminating specific human targets.

Impact on the Battlefield

Now, Ukraine is using the Storm Shadow to target and destroy Russian military supplies and infrastructure that were previously unreachable. The missile’s precision and long-range capabilities have forced Russia to reconsider its logistics as Ukraine intensifies its offensive.

Notable Strikes and Future Prospects

Ukraine has used the Storm Shadow to damage a bridge crucial for supplying Russian troops and to destroy a large Russian ammunition stockpile. Looking ahead, Ukraine may soon receive U.S. long-range missiles, potentially escalating the conflict into a wider war.

Read more news around the Russia-Ukraine War by following this link.