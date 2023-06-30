Hold on to your wallets and get ready to experience sheer opulence, as Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro undergoes a jaw-dropping $39,900 makeover that promises to leave tech enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs alike in awe.

What Happened: Luxury customizer Caviar has unveiled a limited edition of the Apple Vision Pro, priced exorbitantly at $39,900

This extravagant rendition surpasses the original — which is priced at $3,500 — with its resplendent gold trim that replaces the more modest silver accents showcased in Apple’s demonstrations.

To elevate the opulence further, the head strap has been luxuriously crafted using Connolly leather — a material renowned for its delicate yet remarkably durable nature, often adorning the interiors of the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce automobiles, reported AppleInsider.

Addressing concerns regarding privacy, Caviar has incorporated a flip-up cover into the design, reminiscent of a welder’s protective helmet visor, offering wearers complete control over when to reveal themselves.

However, eager buyers should temper their enthusiasm as the release of this exclusive Caviar Apple Vision Pro is slated for the fall of 2024, likely arriving months after the standard Vision Pro model from Apple hits the market.

Areas Of Concern: There are already valid apprehensions regarding the weight of Apple Vision Pro, which are not alleviated by the presence of gold adornments. The Caviar edition has over 1.5 kilograms of 18K gold to embellish this accessory, which further contributes to its heft and raises concerns among potential customers.

Why It's Important: Apple unveiled its highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro device earlier this month during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. However, the headset comes with a hefty price tag of $3,499, leading many to question if it is worth the investment.

While most analysts and experts who have tried the headset were left impressed, some were really concerned about its relatively heavyweight build made of sleek aluminum.

Previously, Meta Platforms Inc.'s META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the hefty price tag of Apple Vision Pro wouldn't be affordable to many people, which could be a huge disadvantage for Cupertino but an advantage for other headset-makers, including the Facebook-parent.

