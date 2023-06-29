Scientists Detect Cosmic Hum From Gravitational Waves Of Black Hole Collisions

Astronomers have detected the hum of powerful gravitational waves, created by black hole collisions, echoing across the universe for the first time, CNN reports.

Discovering Gravitational Waves

The waves, including some that slowly undulate as they pass through our Milky Way galaxy, occur at different frequencies and oscillate for decades. This discovery could help scientists better understand cosmic phenomena like supermassive black holes and the frequency of galaxy mergers.

Tracking Pulsars

Astronomers found the waves by tracking pulsars, the dense remnants of cores belonging to massive stars after they explode in a supernova, across the Milky Way. When gravitational waves pass between Earth and a pulsar, the radio wave timing of the pulsar is disrupted, causing some of the pulses to reach Earth a fraction of a second earlier or later than expected.

Uncovering the Gravitational Wave Background

The newly detected gravitational waves are the most powerful ever measured, likely caused by collisions of supermassive black holes. These waves all hum and resonate together in the background, creating a kind of cosmic noise known as the gravitational wave background, which has long been theorized but never detected before.

Supermassive Black Hole Collisions

Supermassive black holes, which exist at the centers of most large galaxies, are believed to be largely responsible for creating the gravitational wave background. As galaxies merge, their black holes begin to orbit each other, eventually colliding and sending ripples across the universe.

Future Research

While supermassive black holes are the primary suspects, researchers acknowledge that there could be multiple origins for the gravitational wave background. The team will continue to study the gravitational wave background and attempt to isolate individual sources to determine their origins.