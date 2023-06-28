Indoor Air Quality Is An Often-Overlooked Public Health Issue And This New Tech Could Finally Fix It: STAT News

Indoor air quality, a public health issue often overlooked, could be significantly improved with the help of a novel technology known as far-UVC, STAT News reports.

Indoor Air Quality: A Public Health Concern

As STAT News points out, humans spend 90% of our time indoors, where air circulates less efficiently and a wide range of contaminants build up. These contaminants can negatively affect our health and cognitive function. For instance, a Harvard study found cognitive function scores were 61% higher in indoor spaces with increased ventilation compared to a conventional building.

Pathogen Transmission Indoors

Pathogen transmission indoors has become a widely understood phenomenon, especially in the wake of Covid-19. Almost all person-to-person pathogen transmissions tend to occur indoors, as outdoor aerosols become quickly diluted or inactivated by UV radiation in sunlight. Currently, most buildings in the U.S. use a combination of ventilation and filtration to clean indoor air, but very few take advantage of disinfection to inactivate pathogens in the air directly, STAT News noted.

The Promise of Far-UVC Technology

Far-UVC technology could be a game-changer in disinfecting indoor air. Unlike conventional UVC light, which is harmful to humans, far-UVC light has a shorter wavelength range and can’t penetrate beyond the outer layer of dead skin cells or the tear layer of the eye.

This means it can inactivate airborne and surface pathogens without harming human tissues. Recent studies suggest far-UVC light can clean air of pathogens incredibly quickly, without any harm caused to humans, according to STAT News.

Implementing Changes for Better Indoor Air Quality

Improving indoor air quality will require a combination of new technologies and new building standards. While technologies like far-UVC hold promise, our building codes and standards have limited effect on indoor air quality and often don’t refer to CO2 or pathogens at all. A multi-modality approach, including ventilation, filtration, and far-UVC for disinfection, can address a broad spectrum of air quality concerns, ensuring healthier indoor environments, STAT News reported.