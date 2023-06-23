Firefighter Adopts Newborn Found In Safe Haven Baby Box: NBC News

In a heartwarming turn of events, a newborn left in a Safe Haven Baby Box at an Ocala, Florida, fire station was adopted by the firefighter who found her, NBC News reports.

A Midnight Surprise

The firefighter, who wishes to remain anonymous, was awakened by an alarm during his overnight shift in January. He discovered a healthy infant, later named Zoey, wrapped in a pink blanket in the station’s Safe Haven Baby Box, a device that allows safe and anonymous child surrender.

A Decade-long Dream Comes True

The firefighter and his wife had been trying to have a baby for over a decade. Upon finding Zoey, he immediately knew he wanted to adopt her. He left a note at the hospital explaining their situation and their desire to adopt Zoey.

A New Family

Just two days after being placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box, Zoey was home with the firefighter and his wife. The couple officially adopted her in April. The firefighter hopes that sharing this story will provide some closure to Zoey’s biological mother, assuring her that Zoey is loved and well cared for.