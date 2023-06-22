Severe Hailstorm Injures Concertgoers At Red Rocks Amphitheatre: The Hill

A severe hailstorm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado during a concert on Wednesday night resulted in injuries to nearly 100 people, The Hill reports.

Concertgoers Injured by Hailstorm

An estimated 80-90 people were treated for injuries at the venue, with seven people hospitalized. Injuries ranged from cuts to broken bones. The hailstorm, which was part of severe thunderstorms that swept across Colorado, left several inches of hail in the seating area, causing panic among the concertgoers.

Stranded at the Venue

Some attendees were stranded at the venue, likely due to vehicle damage caused by the hailstorm, according to the Denver Police Department. The concert, featuring One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, was delayed twice before being officially postponed.

Severe Weather Impacts

Concertgoers described the hail as “golf-ball size” and reported welts and bruises from the impact. The severe weather also affected other venues in the area, including a Colorado Rapids game at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which was postponed due to the storm. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for much of the Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday night.