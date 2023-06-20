What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower by 2.15% to $14.12 Tuesday morning, despite a lack of company-specific news. The stock may be trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as investor's continue to weigh last Wednesday's Fed decision. The Fed paused rate hikes but indicated it sees two more 25-bps hikes this year.

Also, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to provide testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, representing his initial congressional appearance since March.

These highly anticipated hearings will afford lawmakers the chance to directly inquire about the Federal Reserve's recent actions and policy determinations...Read More

What Else?

The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates can influence consumer sentiment and purchasing behavior. If consumers interpret the pause in rate hikes positively and expect a strong economy, it may boost consumer confidence and drive increased demand for Ford vehicles.

However, if the indication of potential future rate hikes creates uncertainty or indicates a tightening monetary policy, it could potentially dampen consumer confidence and impact vehicle sales.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, F has a 52-week high of $16.68 and a 52-week low of $10.61.