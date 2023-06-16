What's Going On With Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher by 2.40% to $14.88 during Friday's session amid recent, ongoing strength in EV stocks. The stock is rising after the Fed this week paused rate hikes but indicated it sees two more 25-bps hikes this year.

Several electric vehicle (EV) companies with high short interest are also experiencing significant stock rallies, driven by ongoing discussions and trends on social media platforms throughout the week. Per data from Benzinga Pro, RIVN has a short percentage of float of 14.26%.

When the Fed pauses interest rate hikes, it can lead to lower borrowing costs for companies. As an electric vehicle maker, Lordstown may require significant capital for research and development, manufacturing and expansion. Lower borrowing costs make it more affordable for the company to access capital and fund its operations.

Also, when interest rates are lower, it can stimulate consumer spending. Lower borrowing costs for consumers make it easier for them to purchase big-ticket items like electric vehicles. This increased demand can positively impact Lordstown's sales and revenue.

RIVN has a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $11.68.