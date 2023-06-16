Google Targets Fake Review Scams With Consumer Protection Lawsuit

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google is taking legal action to combat fake review scams that harm businesses and consumers, according to a post on the company’s official blog.

Targeting Bad Actors: The lawsuit targets a specific actor who posted over 350 fraudulent Business Profiles and attempted to bolster them with more than 14,000 fake reviews. This actor then tried to sell information about consumers who had been lured in by these false claims.

Protecting Trust: Google emphasizes that customers trust the company to provide authoritative and reliable results, a trust that is undermined by fake reviews. The Federal Trade Commission cited a survey where consumers reported wasting an average of $125 each year due to inaccurate reviews.

Proactive Measures: Google uses a combination of people and technology to monitor for fraudulent content on its products 24/7. In 2022, the company protected more than 185,000 businesses from further abuse after detecting suspicious activity and abuse attempts. It also stopped 20 million attempts to create fake Business Profiles.

Collaboration with Regulators: Google is sharing its insights with the FTC and other regulators to tackle fake reviews and other deceptive endorsements globally. The company will continue to prioritize trust and safety for both businesses and consumers through proactive litigation and investment in technology.