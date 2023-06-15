What's Going On With PayPal Stock?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares are trading higher Thursday. Several analysts provided updated price targets on the stock this week.
What To Know: BTIG analyst Lance Jessurun initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $85 on Wednesday.
Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde downgraded PayPal Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $72 price target on Tuesday.
Last Friday, PayPal received 5 different analyst changes:
- Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan reiterated PayPal Holdings with a Equal-Weight and maintained the $80 price target.
- Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri reiterated PayPal Holdings with a Outperform and maintained the $85 price target.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained PayPal Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $103 to $92.
- RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated PayPal Holdings with a Outperform and maintained the $86 price target.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane reiterated PayPal Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $80.
PYPL Price Action: Shares of PYPL were up 3.60% at $65.89 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
