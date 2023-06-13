What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday amid strength in EV stocks and overall market strength following May CPI data. Ford and GM recently inked EV charging compatibility deals with the company and new reports suggest Stellantis could be next.

What To Know: Stellantis on Tuesday said it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard, per Reuters.

"At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis reportedly said.

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers."

Last Week, GM followed in Ford's footsteps when it announced that it would integrate the NACS connector design into its EVs beginning in 2025. GM also said it would integrate the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps.

Tuesday morning, Tesla was granted a patent for autonomous driving system emergency signaling, in which a sensor is able to detect an autonomous driving emergency event and transmit an emergency message.

On Monday, Tesla shares rose for a 12th consecutive trading session, breaking its previous record of 11 straight session gains. The stock appears to be set to close higher Tuesday, which would mark 13 consecutive positive sessions.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 3.8% at $259.27 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.