Ted Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” has died, possibly by suicide. Kaczynski was responsible for a 17-year bombing campaign resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring 23 others.

What Happened: The 81-year-old Kaczynski, battling late-stage cancer, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in North Carolina on Saturday, four individuals familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The anonymous sources revealed that after emergency responders performed CPR and successfully revived him, Kaczynski was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead later on Saturday morning.

Why It Matters: Kaczynski was held in the federal Supermax prison in Colorado since 1998. He was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a series of bombings that instilled fear across universities nationwide. Kaczynski confessed to carrying out 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995, resulting in severe injuries and permanent disabilities for some of his victims.

Kaczynski’s death comes amid ongoing scrutiny at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has recently faced heightened attention following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who also died by suicide in federal custody in 2019.

