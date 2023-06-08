Tesla CEO and Twitter Owner Elon Musk took a dig at Apple's new $3,500 augmented reality headset on Thursday.

What Happened: Musk put out a meme on Twitter that featured a woman wearing the Vision Pro headset and some mushrooms that can "chemically" change your "carbon vibrations."

The mushrooms were marked as "$20 augmented reality." The package also promised that the user would be able to "make instant contact with UFOs and aliens."

Notably, Musk has previously shared a chart that showed that psychedelic mushrooms are healthier than alcohol use.

The billionaire said that he's talked to people who were "helped by psychedelics & ketamine than SSRIs & amphetamines.”

Why It Matters: Musk's commentary on psychedelics has coincided in the past with attempts to legalize them on a state level.

He said that psychedelics are "better for treating depression" while some antidepressant drugs can turn people into zombies.

"There are so many different types of mushrooms. Most to eat, some psychedelic, some kill you," said the entrepreneur.

On banning drugs, Musk said that prohibiting them was not the way forward and contributed to the rise in crime in America.

A Bay Area lawyer, David Marglin, who met Musk at the Burning Man festival said that he's been on "mild exploratory" journeys with Musk, according to a prior report.

