Calavo Growers, Mondee Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND shares tumbled 17.1% to $10.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB dropped 12.1% to $29.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW shares declined 10.1% to $29.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA shares fell 4.6% to $12.21 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares dropped 4.4% to $3.92 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA fell 3.7% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. For the second year in a row, Qurate Retail Group has been selected as a 2023 Top Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT dropped 3.7% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of shares of common stock.

