Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: IBM, Twilio And The Rise Of Electrification

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "EV-Charging Firm EVgo's Largest Holder Bought $25 Million of Stock," Ed Lin writes that an affiliate of the controlling stockholder of charging station network EVgo Inc EVGO purchased 5.9 million shares of the company's stock for $25 million after EVgo announced it would sell stock in a public offering.
"This AI Play Is Hiding in Plain Sight. It Also Happens to Pay a Big Dividend," by Eric J. Savitz, explores why IBM IBM is poised to be a major player in the artificial intelligence space despite being overshadowed by Microsoft Corp MSFT and Google GOOGL.
In "Twilio Looks Ripe for More Activists to Get on Board," Carleton English writes that a push by activist hedge fund Legion Partners to change the board of cloud communications firm Twilio Inc TWLO sent the company's stock surging earlier this week.
"ChargePoint Sales Outlook Falls Short. The Stock Is All Over the Place," by Al Root, explains why Wall Street could be contributing to electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint's CHPT up-and-down performance.
In "Eaton Stock Has Seen a Lot of Growth. Why the Ride Is Not Over," Root reaffirms faith in Eaton Corporation PLC ETN, which one analyst called "the poster child for electrification."
