How A Queer Musician And A Reverend Are Transforming Pride Celebration At A Historic Church

When Krystofer Maison's powerful voice echoes through the vast, vaulted interior of the Park Avenue Christian Church on the Upper East Side on June 14th, it will serve not only as a stunning musical performance but also a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community.

Maison, an accomplished singer-songwriter and steadfast advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, has partnered with the church's groundbreaking Pastor Kaji Spellman Douša to host an unprecedented Pride concert. Named "Pride at The Park," the event aims to celebrate diversity while raising funds for international transgender women in need, as well as New York’s LGBTQ+ migrants and artists.

Douša, the first woman and Black woman to lead the Park Avenue Christian Church since its establishment in 1810, has made waves in her influential work with immigrant-led advocates across the country. Together with Maison, they are challenging conventions and using the platform of the Church to foster inclusivity and acceptance.

"Music is a universal, alchemical language--and this program is thoughtful, bold, and orchestrated to create change," says Maison, who is on a mission to use music as a tool to foster understanding and allyship for this community.

The lineup for the evening includes a slate of all queer artists, including Bellamy Belluci, and celebrities like Eyricka Lanvin from HBO Max’s ballroom competition show, "Legendary." The event promises a unique fusion of musical talent and celebration of diversity, all within the sacred, storied walls of the Park Avenue Christian Church.

Despite the free nature of the concert, VIP tickets for a post-concert reception are available for $100. Attendees can look forward to special performances from surprise guests and an open bar, courtesy of the event's sponsors. The Host Committee includes representatives from New York’s Ballroom and nightlife communities, film and television producers, corporate executives, and philanthropic partners like The Ally Coalition and Make Music NY.