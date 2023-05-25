Amazon Satellite Launcher's Chief Says 'We Need More Transport, Not Less'

United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno said on Wednesday that its cargo ship used to transport rockets called the Rocketship, will continue to be in use for years to come.

What Happened: ULA recently chose marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group Inc to make a roll-on/ roll-off barge to transport its Vulcan Centaur rockets on rivers and oceans.

Responding to a Twitter user’s query on if the new ship means an end to the Rocketship, Bruno said that the “graceful” Rocketship will continue to be in use for years to come. “We need more transport, not less,” Bruno said.

The rocket manufacturer’s Rocketship has been used for nearly two decades to transport ULA’s rockets from the company’s production facility in Decatur, Georgia, to launch sites in Florida and California.

Building a new rocket production facility near Florida will be more expensive than transporting rockets from Decatur given it would have to be built from scratch, Bruno added.

The name of the new barge is yet to be ascertained. “Still thinking about it,” Bruno said.

Why It Matters: Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN first two satellites to space- Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2– are now expected to be launched on the maiden flight of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket in summer from Florida. Vulcan's engines are manufactured by Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Comparison Of Starship With Doomed Rocket That Knocked Soviet Union Out Of Moon Race