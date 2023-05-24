Jack Dorsey Wants CIA, NSA, FBI Splintered Into 'A Thousand Pieces'

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, seems to have expressed a desire to dismantle and disperse three prominent intelligence agencies — the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

What Happened: In a tweet, Dorsey, wrote, "Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds."

See Also: Jack Dorsey Urges Student Tracking Elon Musk’s Jet To Continue Posting On Bluesky: ‘Keep On Keepin’ On’

Though the further context surrounding Dorsey's statement left room for interpretation, it probably suggests a strong stance against these agencies.

Along with the tweet, Dorsey also shared a link to John F. Kennedy's official White House Presidential portrait. The inclusion of this historical reference may have alluded to Kennedy's own criticisms of intelligence agencies during his presidency.

Following the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, which proved to be a disillusioning experience for Kennedy as he felt deceived by the CIA, he is reputed to have said that he would "splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter them to the winds."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was among those who replied to Dorsey's tweet. Musk responded with just an exclamation.

In 2017, Wikileaks, too, used the quote as the password to decrypt its latest release about CIA spy tools.

Last month, Dorsey, who had once said he was happy to have Musk join the Twitter board, voiced criticism towards his management of the social media company.

Not The Only One: U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who leaked details of mass surveillance by the NSA while employed as a contractor, has criticized his former organization for its surveillance practices, calling them a violation of privacy rights.

He exposed classified documents in 2013, revealing extensive surveillance programs that included the mass collection of phone records and internet communications. Snowden argues that these activities infringe upon privacy and civil liberties, advocating for greater transparency and accountability in intelligence operations.

His U.S. passport was revoked in June 2013 after he fled the country for Russia, where he was granted citizenship last year.

Read Next: Is Twitter In Trouble? Jack Dorsey-Backed Bluesky Now Available On Google Play Store