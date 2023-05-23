ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

How Elon Musk Plans To Deal With The Biggest 'Bottleneck' Of Human Progress

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2023 2:55 AM | 2 min read

OpenAI’s chatGPT might be helping people write codes and whatnot, but netizens want something that can help them deal with typing “bottleneck” — and Elon Musk has the answer to it all. 

What Happened: On Tuesday, several Twitter users shared their frustrations about the act of “typing,” saying that it’s one of the most significant bottlenecks in human progress. 

See Also: Mark Cuban To Elon Musk: Here’s What Twitter Needs — But Will The Tech Billionaire Listen?

To a user who tweeted that chatGPT can be used to write entire apps, but it can only build “as fast as I can type,” Musk gave a simple answer, “Neuralink.” 

For the unversed, Musk launched Neuralink in 2016 with a $100 million investment. He believes that the company’s technology can help humans achieve a state of “symbiosis” with AI. Simply put, people will be able to effortlessly combine their brains with computers. 

Why It’s Important: Musk’s Neuralink has been developing brain implants intending to cure conditions like paralysis and blindness. 

In 2021, Musk’s brain-chip company showcased a macaque playing a video game using its thoughts. 

At the time, a Neuralink specialist explained that in the event of a successful implant, individuals could control a computer cursor using their thoughts, allowing them to engage in a range of activities such as browsing the internet, composing emails and sending text messages. 

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link

Read Next: Elon Musk Sees ‘No Winter For AI’ Despite Constant Calls To Freeze Development

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechArtificial InteliigenceChatGPTConsumer TechElon MuskNeuralinkOpenAiSoftware & Apps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved