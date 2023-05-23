How Elon Musk Plans To Deal With The Biggest 'Bottleneck' Of Human Progress

OpenAI’s chatGPT might be helping people write codes and whatnot, but netizens want something that can help them deal with typing “bottleneck” — and Elon Musk has the answer to it all.

What Happened: On Tuesday, several Twitter users shared their frustrations about the act of “typing,” saying that it’s one of the most significant bottlenecks in human progress.

To a user who tweeted that chatGPT can be used to write entire apps, but it can only build “as fast as I can type,” Musk gave a simple answer, “Neuralink.”

For the unversed, Musk launched Neuralink in 2016 with a $100 million investment. He believes that the company’s technology can help humans achieve a state of “symbiosis” with AI. Simply put, people will be able to effortlessly combine their brains with computers.

Why It’s Important: Musk’s Neuralink has been developing brain implants intending to cure conditions like paralysis and blindness.

In 2021, Musk’s brain-chip company showcased a macaque playing a video game using its thoughts.

At the time, a Neuralink specialist explained that in the event of a successful implant, individuals could control a computer cursor using their thoughts, allowing them to engage in a range of activities such as browsing the internet, composing emails and sending text messages.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney