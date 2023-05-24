Benzinga Names Roundhill A 'Heavy Hitter' Award Recipient At Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Event

A leading fantasy sports and sports betting ETF has been honored with the “Heavy Hitter” award from Benzinga at the first ever Titans Sports Betting conference.

What’s A Heavy Hitter?: The Heavy Hitter award is reserved for companies who’ve demonstrated material market share gains, competitive advantages and strategic acclaim. A jury evaluated key criteria including financials, innovative spirit, M&A and compliance.

The Decision: The Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF BETZ, the first and largest pure play sports betting ETF, was selected for its leadership in offering a way for traders to invest simply in the 40 online sports betting and iGaming stocks held in the fund.

BETZ boasts $135 million worth of assets under management, providing high liquidity that makes its price more stable.

The ETF has 7,825,000 shares outstanding and offers options for traders who prefer not to hold shares.

BETZ top holdings include DraftKings, Entain PLC and Flutter Entertainment PLC.

Benzinga congratulates the Roundhill team for their efforts in building an ETF that provides investors with a vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of sports betting and iGaming stocks with less risk than investing in single stocks within the sector.

Image: Shutterstock.