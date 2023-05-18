AtomBeam Can Compact Data By 75% And Has Attracted The Attention Of The Air Force, Intel And More

At its core, AtomBeam is an innovative technology with the potential to transform the most rapidly expanding source of global data — the information produced by machines in our everyday environments.

Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families

Its proprietary software allows these machines to interact across any network at four times the speed and enhanced safety through a straightforward firmware enhancement, a feat no other existing solution can match without considerable hardware investments.

To date, AtomBeam's technology has attracted more than $4.4 million in funding, and recently launched on StartEngine, which means anyone can invest for a limited time. In addition to customers like CrowdPoint Technologies, Saab and the U.S. Air Force, AtomBeam has secured partnerships with the likes of Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Inmarsat.

AtomBeam's Compaction software is expected to bring speed and efficiency to various industries as it can be used in aircraft, automobiles, mobile phones and sensors — and that's just the start.

The software is protected by 26 issued patents as well as 16 pending patents.

Currently, no known competitors can do the same things as AtomBeam's Compaction software. This includes increasing the average available bandwidth, enhancing security and making stored data more searchable. And best yet, all of this can be completed on almost any processor over any network.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

A Use Case

AtomBeam's StartEngine page shares several potential use cases. For example:

A giant company wants to switch from collecting and compressing millions of data files from its million machines once a day to sending it in real-time. But compression will not work on individual machine data files, and so their connectivity costs will increase 4x, tens of millions of dollars per year more to send the files full size. Compaction can enable real-time data at no increase in connectivity cost and add security to boot.

With Compaction software, this example company has the potential to save tens of millions of dollars without compromising anything regarding security. With many of the largest tech giants, like Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Plaforms Inc, and more storing billions of gigabytes of data while makings billions of dollars, it's clear the technology has significant disruptive potential.

In April, AtomBeam received notification from the Air Force that it was selected for a Phase 1 contract for $75,000. These funds will be applied to the initial phase of developing Compaction on a chip called field programmable gated array (FPGA). The company hopes this contract will lead to a Phase II contract for $1.25 million.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.