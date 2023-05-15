Intel And BCG Team Up To Build Enterprise Grade AI Solution

Intel Corporation INTC recently announced a collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) — a global consulting firm — to develop enterprise-grade, reliable, customized and secure Generative AI solutions to help organizations optimize operations. Generative AI has several use cases and has tremendous capability to execute creative tasks and improve overall performance, productivity and drive enterprise value.

However, the scalability of AI applications within the organization's ecosystem and risks associated with data privacy and security is a concern for businesses. The collaboration of INTC and BCG addresses these requirements and also enables seamless integration of AI capabilities into existing enterprise workflows.

Using Intel's AI supercomputer, which is powered by Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and AI-optimized hardware accelerators, BCG employed a domain-specific foundation model trained on its own proprietary data. The newly-developed chatbot interface extracts and summarizes information efficiently with enhanced relevancy and work completion rates. The Generative AI has immense potential and can ensure significant long-term competitive advantage for enterprises. Intel's initiatives to support and expedite the development of Generative AI by providing its AI hardware and software technologies are likely to boost its commercial outlook.

Intel, the world's largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is lowering its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving. It is witnessing a healthy momentum in data center business with integrated affordable solutions. Heavy investment in research and development to drive technological innovation and concerted focus on increasing market diversification are tailwinds. Healthy traction from Mobileye's technologies related to in-car networking, sensor chips, cloud software, machine learning and data management are positive.

The increasing propensity to shift to low-cost computing devices is increasing the pressure on servers that are taking the load off these devices. As more information in various structures and formats are increasingly stored in the cloud, there is demand for a new breed of chips that are more efficient in terms of cost and energy but may not pack in quite as much compute power as in the past. This is the area where many expected lost opportunities for Intel because of its focus on compute power that often proved more expensive and also power guzzling. But Intel has made advancements in this area and is offering more integrated solutions that will likely be competitive on a cost-per-watt basis. The company's investments in field programmable gate array (FPGA) for acceleration (dramatically increases performances at low power) and memory to reduce latency and increase speeds are helping it develop custom solutions for big players.

Shares of the company have lost 32.6% in the past year compared with the industry's gain of 25.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Image by Umberto on Unsplash