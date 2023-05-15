Apple's India Story Turns Fresh Page: Tata Group Chosen To Make iPhone 15 Series

The story was first published on the Benzinga India Portal.

In a move to diversify its manufacturing operations, Apple Inc AAPL has chosen Tata Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, to produce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India. This marks the entry of Tata Group as Apple's fourth iPhone assembler in the country, according to a TrendForce report.

Fine Print: Initially, Tata Group will handle smaller orders for the iPhone 15 series, indicating a phased entry into the iPhone assembly business.

This decision could have three significant implications. Firstly, it positions India as one of the first countries to receive shipments of the new iPhone series, expected to launch in September this year.

See also: Apple Manufacturer Foxconn Secures 300-Acre Karnataka Land As Push Towards India Continues

Secondly, it suggests the exit of Wistron, a previous assembler, from India, especially as Tata has already acquired Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru.

Lastly, Tata will join Foxconn, Luxshare, and Pegatron as the fourth company to assemble iPhones in India, continuing the process that began in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Although Tata's assembly orders for various iPhone models will account for only 5% in 2023, TrendForce sees this as an indication of Apple's growing trend of production relocation.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series, featuring four models — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max —will likely debut in September, powered by Apple's advanced A16 Bionic chipset and the latest iOS software.

Do not miss: The Art Of The Future: Lisa Ray's TheUpsideSpace Bring NFTs To Center Stage