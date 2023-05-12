What's Going On With Amazon Shares Friday

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Friday. Reports of unionization attempts at its U.K. warehouse surfaced after the firm refused to negotiate pay with the union.
- The GMB officially applied for union recognition Friday on behalf of its members at a distribution center in Coventry, England's West Midlands, as per a Bloomberg report.
- Over 700 workers in Coventry were members of the GMB, passing a threshold of 51% needed as a union.
- In other news, reportedly, Amazon bagged $1 billion in tax breaks for five new data centers in eastern Oregon.
- The Morrow County local officials expect to win $12 billion in new Amazon spending. Amazon already has four massive data centers in Morrow County and is one of its major employers.
- However, Amazon attracted two state investigations for potential conflicts of interest after its growth flared bitter debate over the fairness of its mode of securing the tax breaks.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.46% at $111.66 on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Phillip Pessar via Flickr
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.