What's Going On With Amazon Shares Friday

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 10:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Friday. Reports of unionization attempts at its U.K. warehouse surfaced after the firm refused to negotiate pay with the union.
  • The GMB officially applied for union recognition Friday on behalf of its members at a distribution center in Coventry, England's West Midlands, as per a Bloomberg report.
  • Over 700 workers in Coventry were members of the GMB, passing a threshold of 51% needed as a union. 
  • In other news, reportedly, Amazon bagged $1 billion in tax breaks for five new data centers in eastern Oregon.
  • The Morrow County local officials expect to win $12 billion in new Amazon spending. Amazon already has four massive data centers in Morrow County and is one of its major employers.
  • However, Amazon attracted two state investigations for potential conflicts of interest after its growth flared bitter debate over the fairness of its mode of securing the tax breaks.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.46% at $111.66 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Phillip Pessar via Flickr

