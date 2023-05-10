Amazon, Inc. AMZN was at the forefront of job cuts among the tech giants, eliminating manpower in droves.

The company has now come up with a novel strategy to cut the flab.

Amazon is offering U.S. shoppers $10 if they choose to pick up a purchase rather than opt for delivery at home, Reuters reported. The company has emailed some shoppers, making them a $10 offer to collect orders valued at $25 or more at Amazon Pickup points at retail outlets such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, or Kohl's stores, it added.

The company reportedly does not see this as a cost-cutting strategy but as one that would encourage customers who haven't at all used or less frequently used the "Amazon Pickup" facility.

Increasing use of Amazon pickup locations is “a huge opportunity for Amazon to reduce the cost of delivery,” said New York-based shipping consultant Dean Maciuba, according to Reuters

This would also help train consumers to tender returns directly to the company, he said.

Amazon shares closed Tuesday’s session at $106.62, up 0.75%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now