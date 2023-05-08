Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financials sector.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

Dividend Yield: 20.13%

20.13% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14.5 on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14.5 on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $17 to $15 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $17 to $15 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Two Harbors Investment posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

PacWest Bancorp PACW

Dividend Yield: 16.84%

16.84% DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Gary Tenner downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained a Market Perform and cut the price target from $30 to $14 on April 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained a Market Perform and cut the price target from $30 to $14 on April 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: PacWest Bancorp recently said that the bank is exploring strategic options and assuaged concerns regarding its health.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX

Dividend Yield: 17.11%

17.11% JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7.5 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7.5 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: TPG RE Finance Trust posted weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.

