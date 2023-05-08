Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE shares declined 7.9% to $14.76 in pre-market trading.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares dropped 7.7% to $9.68 in pre-market trading amid a decline in Bitcoin.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT declined 6.8% to $10.75 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares fell 6% to $3.95 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Funko, Inc. FNKO fell 5.9% to $10.61 in pre-market trading. Funko shares gained over 20% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT dropped 5.3% to $1.78 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Canaan Inc. CAN fell 4.6% to $2.49 in pre-market trading amid a drop in Bitcoin.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares dropped 4.1% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment recently reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 21.5% year-on-year to $954.4 million, beating the consensus of $941.9 million.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dropped 4% to $55.94 in pre-market trading. Coinbase shares gained over 18% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

