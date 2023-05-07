In a newly surfaced video from 2018, Ron DeSantis, then a candidate for Florida governor, is seen struggling to avoid any actions that might "p**s off" then-President Donald Trump's voting base during debate preparation sessions.

What Happened: In videos obtained by ABC News, DeSantis can be seen taking on mock questions with his fellow Florida Representative Matt Gaetz during practice sessions to balance his response on any issues where he disagrees with Trump.

"Obviously there is, I mean, I voted contrary to him in the Congress," DeSantis said in the video.

"I have to frame it in a way that's not going to p**s off all of his voters," he added.

DeSantis then asserts that he does "what he thinks is right," adding that he endorses Trump’s political program. However, he also noted that if he disagreed with the then-President on any matter, he would address it privately.

The footage proved "that Ron DeSantis is unwilling to be anyone but his authentic self – no matter the politics," Dave Abrams, a spokesman for DeSantis' political team, said, slamming the news publication.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ video gives a peak into the Florida governor's approach to winning over supporters of Trump while maintaining his own political stance. DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. Recent polls have shown Trump leading DeSantis by a healthy margin. However, DeSantis has previously said that he believes his ranking in polls against Trump will change after his formal announcement.

