Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2023 7:41 AM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO gained 115.4% to $0.2154 in pre-market trading. Evelo Biosciences shares dropped 33% on Wednesday after the company announced top-line data from the fourth cohort of its EDP1815 Phase 2 trial, in which the primary endpoint was not met.
  • Atomera Incorporated ATOM shares climbed 33.7% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company announced the execution of a commercial license agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST) that enables the latter to install Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology into its facilities.
  • OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 39.8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company said its German subsidiary Curetis GmbH has met the remaining key milestones under the initial research and development collaboration agreement with FIND.
  • Mangoceuticals, Inc MGRX surged 20.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after dropping around 33% on Wednesday. Mangoceuticals recently commenced online sales campaign with DojoLabs Group.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX gained 14.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after Nexcella, an Immix Biopharma subsidiary, disclosed positive 58-patient NXC-201 clinical data.
  • U Power Limited UCAR jumped 14% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after declining around 27% on Wednesday.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX climbed 12.7% to $0.0309 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Wednesday.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META gained 11.3% to $233.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also announced an increase in active users.
  • Edgio, Inc EGIO gained 10.6% to $0.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Getaround, Inc. GETR climbed 10.5% to $0.5026 in pre-market trading. Getaround received continued listing standard notice from NYSE related to delayed filing of Form 10-K.

Losers

  • Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX fell 52.3% to $0.8430 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of $4 million public offering.
  • Impinj, Inc. PI fell 24.1% to $102.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q1 results and issued weak guidance.
  • Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND fell 13.5% to $0.6010 in pre-market trading. CONMED said it sees FY23 EPS of $3.30 to $3.50 and revenue of $1.205 billion to $1.250 billion.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 13.3% to $49.79 in pre-market after the company issued weak Q4 guidance.
  • ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO shares dropped 13.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after gaining around 57% on Wednesday.
  • Vornado Realty Trust VNO fell 13% to $12.99 in pre-market trading. Vornado reported postponement of common share dividends until year-end and authorization of $200 million share repurchase program. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $11.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ fell 11.8% to $0.1653 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Wednesday. Mobility Technologies recently announced its AI-powered ad targeting technology.
  • IN8bio, Inc. INAB fell 11.3% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. IN8bio announced oral presentation of new INB-200 Phase 1 data in glioblastoma to be presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 10% to $0.1386 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Wednesday.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT fell 8% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced closing of $12.42 million underwritten public offering including full exercise of overallotment option.

