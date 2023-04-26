Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she would join Harvard University for a semester as part of two fellowships after quitting politics.

What Happened: Ardern said she feels honored to accept two fellowships at Harvard University, where she will serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and as a Hauser Leader at the Center for Public Leadership.

"Jacinda Ardern showed the world strong and empathetic political leadership," Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in a statement.

"She earned respect far beyond the shores of her country, and she will bring important insights for our students and will generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels."

The former lawmaker will also work with the Harvard Law School's Berkman Klein Center as its first Knight Tech Governance Leadership Fellow, the school said.

Ardern hailed the center for playing a crucial role in New Zealand’s efforts to combat online violent extremism following the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, where a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people.

After serving as New Zealand’s top leader for over five years, Ardern in January declared her resignation, ahead of the country’s general election later this year, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank" to continue leading the country.

