The Russian Defense Ministry said Vladimir Putin‘s army destroyed a mock enemy submarine as part of naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

What Happened: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the ministry said two diesel-electric submarines from Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducted a tactical anti-submarine exercise to search for and destroy a mock "enemy" submarine.

"The submarine, which performed the role of a mock enemy during the exercise, performed a torpedo evasion maneuver during the exercise," it added.

Why It Matters: The development came nearly a month after Russia conducted a similar drill where two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away. It then tested two Moskit cruise missiles that successfully hit the target.

According to TASS, Russia’s Northern Fleet in the Arctic will get six submarines, all of which will be constructed with the ability to launch Kalibr-PL cruise missiles. These submarines have a length of 74 meters and can travel up to 7,500 miles.

