A Daily Journal For iPhone: Apple Weighs Day One-Like Health App For iPhone Users

is eyeing an iPhone app to let users compile their daily activities as part of its efforts in the mental and physical health technology market. The software will compete in journaling apps like Day One , which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts, the Wall Street Journal reports citing internal documents.

Apple's new app follows a pattern in which Apple provides a platform for developers and often competes with them, including by building apps with similar features to existing software and sometimes offering them free of cost to users.

The Apple journaling app, dubbed Jurassic , will help users keep track of their daily lives.

, will help users keep track of their daily lives. Apple's app will be able to gather much more user data than Day One, providing access to text messages and phone calls.

A personalization feature will highlight potential topics for users to write about. The app will likely offer "All Day People Discovery" to detect a user's physical proximity to other people.

Apple's documents said privacy and security would be central to the software's design.

The app is ready to work with all iPhone hardware with Apple's coming operating system, iOS 17, code-named Dawn. Apple could announce the Jurassic app by its June developer conference.

For Paul Mayne, founder of the Day One app, Apple entering the journaling space will imply more differentiation of his product to sustain the competition.

Founded in 2011, Day One focused its software primarily on Apple's iPhone and Mac. It grew mainly because of Apple's support, Mayne said. About three years ago, Day One support from Apple dropped off suddenly, Mayne said.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.40% at $165.99 on the last check Friday.

