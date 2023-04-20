Mortgage Rates Up, Mortgage Demand Down

The US Treasury has $252 billion in cash on hand to fund government operations. Google, Microsoft, and Apple combined had more cash on hand at the end of last year.

Market

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 4/19/23

Macro

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposed a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion for a year.

The plan calls for a $130 billion reduction in federal spending, including cuts to Covid funds, tougher work requirements for anti-poverty benefits, easier regulations for energy projects, and an end to some tax breaks for clean-energy projects (like EVs).

McCarthy says the bill would save taxpayers $4.5 billion over 10 years.

Democrats immediately rejected the plan.

The Fed’s latest anecdotal Beige Book report showed little change in overall economic activity in recent weeks.

It revealed slight easing in the labor market as wages moderate from admittedly elevated levels.

Overall price rose during the period but the pace of increases has slowed.

The report also showed tightening lending standards and declining lending volumes and loan demand.

US mortgage rates increased by the most in 2 months last week, rising to 6.43%.

Demand for mortgage applications fell 10% from the previous week, the biggest drop since February.

Meanwhile, a new Redfin report reveals median US home sale prices experienced their biggest YoY drop since 2012, falling 3.3% in March from a year earlier.

Redfin

Stocks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vendetta with Disney rages on.