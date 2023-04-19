Western Alliance Bancorporation, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL shares jumped 15.4% to $37.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB surged 14.6% to $35.31 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 10.4% to $57.69 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech recently named Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D. as the Company's Chief Medical Officer.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST climbed 8.4% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Microvast recently appointed Isida Tushe as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG gained 7% to $287.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB surged 5.6% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology said the stockholder approved 1-for-40 reverse split.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU climbed 4.8% to $41.05 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG gained 4.8% to $31.89 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

gained 4.8% to $31.89 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings. PacWest Bancorp PACW gained 4.2% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. PacWest Bancorp is expected to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on April 25, 2023.

