Western Alliance Bancorporation, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2023 6:42 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL shares jumped 15.4% to $37.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB surged 14.6% to $35.31 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 10.4% to $57.69 in pre-market trading. Legend Biotech recently named Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D. as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST climbed 8.4% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Microvast recently appointed Isida Tushe as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG gained 7% to $287.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB surged 5.6% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology said the stockholder approved 1-for-40 reverse split.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU climbed 4.8% to $41.05 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG gained 4.8% to $31.89 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • PacWest Bancorp PACW gained 4.2% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. PacWest Bancorp is expected to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on April 25, 2023.

