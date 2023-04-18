ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
April 18, 2023 9:12 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Trade Desk is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising.
  • The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.
This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

Trade Desk Inc TTD is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past five years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns.

Since April 2018, The Trade Desk stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Starbucks Corporation SBUXFord Motor Company FMicrosoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social.

The Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

See Also: Fox, Dominion Reach $787.5M Settlement In Defamation Case Over 2020 Presidential Election Falsehoods

Here's how the returns break down from April 2018 to present: 

  • Ford is up from $10.82 to $12.73 for a return of 17.65%
  • Bitcoin is up from $9,329.99 to $30,330.80 for a return of 225.09%
  • Ethereum is up from $682.00 to $2,098.89 for a return of 207.76%
  • Starbucks is up from $58.00 to $107.91 for a return of 86.05%
  • Microsoft is up from $95.00 to $288.37 for a return of 203.55%
  • Apple is up from $41.43 to $166.47 for a return of 301.81%
  • Disney is flat from $100.24 to $100.93 for a return of 0.69%
  • Amazon is up from $76.37 to $102.30 for a return of 33.95%
  • And finally, The Trade Desk is up from $5.41 to $62.12 for a return of 1,048.24%

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: News

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved